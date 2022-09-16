CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two pedestrians were seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Charleston early Friday morning.

Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with the Charleston Police Department told News 2 that the vehicle vs. pedestrian crash happened near the intersection of Columbus and Meeting streets around 2:00 a.m.

While the two pedestrians were seriously injured, Sgt. Wolfsen said they are expected to survive.

The vehicle fled the scene. No arrests have been made.

The department’s ‘major accident’ team is investigating the crash. CPD said they expect to release more information about the crash later.