NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating after two people were shot in the Union Heights community of North Charleston on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to a location on Forest Avenue after dispatchers said they received multiple calls regarding a possible shooting.

Police said a 32-year-old victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds on the porch of a home and a second 25-year-old victim was found in the backyard of a home on Hugo Avenue.

No arrests have been made.