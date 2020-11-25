2 shot, taken to MUSC after vehicles exchanged gunfire on I-26, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that injured two people on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Charleston Police Department, vehicles were shooting at each other on I-26 and ended near Meeting and Columbus Streets on the peninsula around 2:00 p.m.

Police say two people that were inside one of the vehicles were shot and transported to the Medical University of South Carolina.

This is a developing story and an investigation is underway. Police say anyone who saw the shooting should call the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200.