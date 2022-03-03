NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people suffered burns during a house fire in North Charleston on Wednesday morning.

Crews with the North Charleston Fire Department responded to a home that was on fire along Rhett Park Drive just before 10:00 a.m.

Firefighters said they arrived to find smoke coming from the second floor. “Two occupants had exited the burning home and had burn injuries,” said Deputy Chief Stephanie Julazadeh with NCFD.

Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Fire officials said two adults and six children were displaced because of the fire. They are being helped by the Red Cross.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

Charleston and St. Andrews Fire Departments provided assistance along with the North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS.