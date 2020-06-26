2 suspects connected to June 19 shooting in Summerville were arrested in Florida, deputies say

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people have been arrested for a deadly shooting that happened during a graduation party in Summerville last week.

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Sheep Island Community the evening of June 19th for a shooting that happened in the area of Leisure Drive and Treasure Lane.

Once at the scene, deputies located a 25-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

While investigating the shooting, deputies learned there were two additional victims who ran from the scene.

One was located at a nearby gas station with multiple gunshot wounds to the legs. That victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A third victim was located at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand. Deputies later learned the female victim sustained the injury while in the vehicle with her 2-year-old daughter.

According to information provided by BCSO, the shooter was identified as 35-year-old Malachi “Remo” McKnight who fled the area with his girlfriend, Regina Geddis.

Through an investigation, Berkeley County deputies and U.S. Marshals in Charleston were able to locate both suspects at a residence in Bradenton, Florida.

After obtaining a warrant for murder for Knight and Accessory after the Face for Geddis, the U.S. Marshals Florida Division and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office apprehended the pair without any further incident.

Additional arrest warrants will be obtained, pending their extradition back to Berkeley County.