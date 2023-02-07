CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two teenagers are facing charges in connection with the armed robbery of two victims, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Two victims said they were walking around Alberta and Piedmont avenues – not far from Corrine Jones Park – on Monday evening when they were approached by two suspects, who pointed what appeared to be handguns at them and “demanded property.”

Both followed demands, and the suspects ran off with about $300, an iPhone, and various other items, according to police.

Officers blanketed the area in search of the suspects. They said two individuals who matched a provided description were located, but the pair ran away before being apprehended.

De’Keyvies Kavontre Hamilton, 18, of Charleston, and a juvenile, 17, were taken into custody by Charleston P0D officers. Both were charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

“We are thankful no one was seriously injured, and the community can rest easy knowing the suspects are in custody. I want to recognize our officers’ hard work and dedication, which led to these violent offenders’ swift identification and apprehension,” said Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds.

The investigation is ongoing.