AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – A crash closed one lane along Highway 17 in Awendaw Saturday evening.

According to the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 17 north near Gadsdenville Road around 5:00 p.m.

Officials say the crash resulted in minor injuries.

Limited details are available. Count on 2 for updates.