It’s almost time to head back 2 school! News 2 wants every student, and teacher, to have the supplies they need for a successful school year. That’s why we’re hosting a donation drive with local non-profit Teacher’s Supply Closet. Teacher’s Supply Closet provides free school supplies to teachers at 59 eligible low-income schools in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties.

Needed Supplies:

composition notebooks

copy paper/notebook paper

glue sticks

scissors

Kleenex & hand sanitizer

colored pencils, washable markers, crayons

pencils

cap erasers

posterboard or cardstock

gently used educational books (PreK -k12)

Drop Off Locations: