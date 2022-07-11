It’s almost time to head back 2 school! News 2 wants every student, and teacher, to have the supplies they need for a successful school year. That’s why we’re hosting a donation drive with local non-profit Teacher’s Supply ClosetTeacher’s Supply Closet provides free school supplies to teachers at 59 eligible low-income schools in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties.

Needed Supplies:

  • composition notebooks
  • copy paper/notebook paper
  • glue sticks
  • scissors
  • Kleenex & hand sanitizer
  • colored pencils, washable markers, crayons
  • pencils
  • cap erasers
  • posterboard or cardstock
  • gently used educational books (PreK -k12)

Drop Off Locations:

  • Starling Chevy – 1607 N Hwy 17, Mount Pleasant
  • Tidewater Pharmacy – 421 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant
  • Pearle Vision – 1113 Market Ctr. Blvd, Mount Pleasant
  • Brownswood Nursery – 1290 Brownswood Rd, Johns Island
  • Holy City HVAC – 238 E Bay St, Charleston
  • Buckhannon Tile & Design – 83 Long Point Rd C, Mount Pleasant
  • Hixon’s Roofing – 130 E 2nd N Street, Summerville
  • McDonalds – 1533 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mt Pleasant
  • Learn4Life – 6209 Rivers Ave, North Charleston
  • Crews Subaru – 8261 Rivers Ave, North Charleston
  • C&C Myers – 1150 Hungry Neck Blvd c349, Mount Pleasant
  • Charleston ENT & Allergy – 180 Wingo Way #103, Mount Pleasant
  • Charleston County Parks – See locations
  • Holy City Hospitality – See locations