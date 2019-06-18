2019 Charleston Carifest kicks-off Thursday!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD)- June is national Caribbean-American Heritage month, to celebrate the South Carolina Caribbean Culture and Heritage group is hosting its annual Charleston Carifest.

The Carifest helps bring awareness to the Caribbean islands’ cultures and heritages that helped build the United States.

The annual event kicks off on Thursday, June 20, with a symposium and reception at the College of Charleston. The event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The speaker is Peter Bailey, a Caribbean award-winning author and journalist. The event is free, but registration is needed through Eventbrite.

The festival continues into Friday, June 21, with the Carifest All White Fete at Canon Street Arts Center. The party starts at 9 p.m. and goes until 2 a.m. The admission price is $15.

On Saturday, June 22, the Carifest Carnival Parade is making its way from John & King Street to Brittle Bank Park where the Carnival Village Celebration will be hosted. The parade begins at 4 p.m. and will end at 5 p.m. But, the Carnival Village Celebration begins after the parade ends and goes until 11 p.m. The admission price for the celebration is $15.

The final Carifest event is a brunch at Canon Street Arts Center from 1p.m. to 5 p.m. The admissions price for the event is $15. The brunch will have traditional Caribbean food and beverages.