2019 Salute from the Shore schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – If you plan on spending Independence Day at the beach, you’ll have a perfect view for the 10th annual Salute from the Shore flyover!

This year’s Salute will include a flyover of F-18s from Marine Aircraft Group 31 from MCAS Beaufort and a C-17 Globemaster from the 701AS, Joint Base Charleston.

The fly over will begin at 1:00 p.m. in Cherry Grove near Myrtle Beach and will conclude over the May River Sandbar in Bluffton, S.C. around 1:25 p.m. – that means beachgoers in Charleston will see the flyover between 1:06 p.m. and 1:35 p.m.

“Organize your patriotic displays in groups, big and small, and share your tributes online for our armed forces around the world to see,” the organization said on their website.

4th of July Flight Schedule:

Locations and approximate times

Cherry Grove 1:00 1:05 Myrtle Beach 1:03 1:06 Pawleys Island 1:06 1:14 Isle of Palms 1:15 1:29 Charleston Harbor 1:16 1:32 Folly Beach 1:20 1:35 Edisto Island 1:24 1:41 Hilton Head/Bluffton 1:31 1:48 Beaufort 1:35 1:54

Arrive early and be patient!