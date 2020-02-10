2020 Census takers wanted

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting thousands of people to assist in the 2020 census.

Charleston County Public Library hosted a job fair for those interested in being a census taker on Monday.

The part-time census taker position is paid and has flexible hours. For more information on how to apply visit the U.S. Census website.

The census occurs every 10 years and is used to get an accurate population count and the allocation of race and ethnicity of the people living in the United States.

More than $675 billion of federal money and support will be allocated to the states based on the census count.

Robert Doty, evaluation manager for Trident United Way says they have formed a complete count committee made up of volunteers to assist in the census.

“You know we want to have reliable numbers not just for the federal funding that is up for grabs but also for an accurate depiction of our community and the allocation of race and ethnicities that we have in different areas,” said Doty.

Visit here for more information about the census.