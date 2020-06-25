2020 Coastal Carolina Fair canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 2020 Coastal Carolina Fair has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a release on the fair’s website, the Coastal Carolina Fair Board of Directors has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Fair out extreme caution for the health and safety of the community, volunteers, and staff members.

“We are living in a unique time of great uncertainty caused by an invisible enemy. To deliver the full fair experience in a safe, clean, enjoyable environment, we must delay staging a fair until conditions improve and changes can be implemented,” said organizers.

CCFair officials said they carefully reviewed social distancing, sanitation, and other elements, but decided it was impossible to provide and maintain a safe way forward for the large crowds.

“To run a fair and enforce CDC guidelines and government directives from the federal, state, and local level, we would need more police officers, EMS professionals, fire personnel, and medical staff to protect everyone involved,” organizers said.

They said the greater need would place “additional stress on these valiant public servants and agencies they represent” and controlling visitor density in the various venues of the fair is an impossible task.

“We do not foresee these issues going away during the fall of 2020.”

While organizers are disappointed about canceling the fair, they are concerned about the dozens of local charities the fair supports through its revenue. “We are currently working on ways to support these local charities and will be announcing upcoming opportunities for you to assist. “

The Coastal Carolina Fair is expected to return in the fall of 2021.

