2020 Lowcountry Heart Walk: Little Hearts Queen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Happening this Saturday, you can head to South Carolina’s first million dollar heart walk!

While you’re there, you can meet this year’s little hearts queen, Peyton Przybyla.

Peyton is a four-year-old who was put on life support in 2019 because of an diagnosed heart arrhythmia. Her mom, Whitney Przybyla, tells News 2 that Peyton was extremely active.

“In January of 2019, she was going to dance, she was going to school, she was going to gymnastics and then all of a sudden she starts to have this cough.” Whitney Przybyla, Peyton’s Mom

Whitney says doctors discovered that Peyton had an undetected and undiagnosed cardiac arrhythmia. On the morning of January 25th, 2019 she was helicoptered from Columbia to the pediatric cardiac intensive care unit at MUSC. Ten minutes after arriving, Peyton’s heart stopped.

Whitney tells News 2 that Peyton’s heart failure had become so bad that her heart was too enlarged to be able to pump. The staff at MUSC performed CPR on Peyton for 40 minutes.

“Her survival was really such a miracle. It was such a group effort from everybody on their pediatric heart team.” Whitney Przybyla, Peyton’s Mom

Congenital heart defects, similar to Peyton’s, are the most common birth defects. They happen in about one out of every 100 live births and so in the US about 40,000 children and in SC almost 600 children are born every year with congenital heart defects.

Dr. Eric Graham, The Chief of pediatric Cardiology at explains that an arrhythmia is an irregular heartbeat that can cause the heart to beat too fast or too slow. About 25 percent of children that are born with congenital heart defects require surgery or an intervention in the first year of life.

“In Peyton’s case, she had one of the most sever forms that caused her to essentially have a cardiac arrest when she arrived to MUSC and required CPR and life support. Fortunately now after that treatment, she’s doing much better.” Dr. Eric Graham, The Chief of Pediatric Cardiology

For 20 years, The American Heart Association and and MUSC have been partnering to raise awareness for “heart heroes” like Peyton and to raise money and critical funds for research and education.

Peyton will be honored as this year’s 2020 Lowcountry Heart Walk “Little Hearts Queen”. The walk starts at 8:00 a.m. at Brittlebank Park. Free parking will be available in the Fishburne/Hagood gravel parking lot (across the street from Stoney Field).

To make a donation to the 2020 Lowcountry Heart Walk, click here.