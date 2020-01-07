2020 Pantone Color of the Year: Classic Blue

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – “Feeling blue” may actually be a good thing in 2020.

Pantone announced their 2020 Color of the Year as Classic Blue.

It’s a nice color that can be seen almost anywhere whether it be t-shirts, dresses, flags, cars, and so much more.

Classic Blue is the fifth shade of blue that Pantone has named as the Color of the Year.

Pantone says that Classic Blue instills calm, confidence and collection and can make a difference in sales for many different industries including the fashion and home decoration industries.

The “Color of the Year” could help stores like local fashion boutique Julep see an increase in sales for items in that particular color.

“Well, it’s great for us because it never goes out of style. One of the main things I think of with classic blue is classic blue jeans, so those sell all year round.” Corinn Griesedieck, Co-Owner, Julep

Pantone also says that Classic Blue represents the future which makes this the perfect for this color as we begin a new decade with the 2020’s.

Thinking of the future, for some, could lead to the creation of new goals for the next decade.

“I’ve got a lot of goals. I want to be the number one security company in Charleston.” Dean Rommes, SNAP Integrations

Whether you’re out shopping for some new clothes or maybe even want to renovate a room in your house, for 2020 start thinking about adding some Classic Blue.

Courtesy: Pantone