2021 Cooper River Bridge Run postponed until September

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The 2021 Cooper River Bridge Run has been postponed until September.

Officials with the bridge run released a statement on Tuesday saying amid COVID-19 protocol, race officials made the decision to reschedule the race until large groups can safely gather.

The race was originally scheduled for March 27, 2021 and will now take place on September 25, 2021.

“We are hopeful that this change will allow for fewer limitations imposed by COVID-19 guidelines now that vaccines have begun to be distributed,” said David Bennett, Chairman of the Cooper River Bridge Run Board of Directors. “It is with a deep sense of responsibility, we are choosing to proceed with caution to ensure a safer environment for all of the participants, volunteers, sponsors, frontline medical workers, law enforcement and others involved in making the Bridge Run successful year after year.”

The 2020 race was initially postponed because of the pandemic, but later cancelled.

Opening day for 2021 race registration has yet to be determined, but officials say the September date will allow a larger number of people to participate.

They say the date change will also allow for a more extensive 2-day Health and Wellness Exposition on September 23rd and 24th at the Charleston Area Convention Center.

“In collaboration with local community, municipal and medical leaders, we will continue to keep the safety and welfare of everyone involved, as our number one priority, “said Irv Batten, Cooper River Bridge Run Race Director. “We are excited to be able to offer this new date so that the Bridge Run can return with all of its traditions, when people can feel safer gathering together again.”

Additional race information will be available online at www.bridgerun.com as well as the organization’s social media channels in January 2021.