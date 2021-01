CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The YWCA of Greater Charleston’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade will look different this year because of the pandemic.

For weeks, News 2 has been collecting your videos to present during our airing of the virtual parade.

You can watch the special Monday, January 18th at 12:00 p.m. on News 2, at counton2.com and in this web story.