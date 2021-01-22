2021 Taste of Folly and cocktail competition kicks off Friday

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The Folly Association of Business (FAB) kicks off their 2021 Taste of Folly and Cocktail Competition Friday. The event will go from Friday until Sunday, February 7th.

The event will be a chance to learn about Folly Beach’s favorite restaurants in search of the best dish and best cocktail in the area.

Participants can buy a Taste of Folly passport for $5 to visit the restaurants. Each visit will result in a stamp on your passport.

Passport holders will also be able to win prizes at the end of the event including: stays at hotels, golf cart rentals, gift certificates and more. The more restaurants you go to, the better your chances at winning.

Each restaraunt will feature a custom cocktail made with a spirit from Cannon Distillery for $5.

Passport holders will vote for their favorite restaurant and favorite cocktail and the winning restaurants will receive cash and prizes along with the bragging rights.

To participate in the Taste of Folly, purchase a Virtual Passport for $5 and to participate in the Cocktail Competition, purchase an add-on Competition Ballot for $5.

To purchase passports and ballots or for more information, please go to VisitFolly.com/taste-of-folly, find us on Facebook at Visit Folly, or download the free Visit Folly app on your smartphone.