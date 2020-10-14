2021 Volvo Car Open to happen in temporary facility while stadium undergoes extensive renovations

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Volvo Car Stadium will undergo major renovations ahead of the annual Volvo Car Open in the spring of 2021.

Organizers say the Volvo Car Open, which was canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, will take place between April 3rd and 11th next year – but in a temporary facility.

That’s because the stadium will undergo extensive renovations and upgrades aimed at enhancing the guest experience and attracting premier events.

Charleston Tennis, LLC, which is the parent company of the Volvo Car Stadium and tennis tournament, announced plans on Wednesday to renovate and modernize the stadium.

They say the 20-year-old facility will receive a multi-story “Stage House” that will house player wellness facilities including premium locker rooms, physical therapy and exercise space as well as back of house media and production and food preparation areas, plus a VIP Club level overlooking Center Court.

The building will serve as the foundation for a new permanent canopy structure that will provide south side shade for tennis fans and critical stage infrastructure and weather protection for musical and theatrical performances.

Organizers say other changes for the facility will include a refreshed façade and concourse, enclosing the corners of the upper tier to create a more intimate bowl atmosphere; new premium hospitality suites, increasing permanent bathrooms by 130 percent, upgrades to the concession offerings, and architectural lighting.

They will also construct an elevated boardwalk underneath the stadium’s Grand Oaks that will protect their root system but allow for patron’s to enjoy new programming under the tree’s vast canopies.

“We are beyond excited with what this state of the art, world-class facility will become as a result of this renovation,” said Bob Moran, Volvo Car Open Tournament Director. “We can’t imagine a better way of celebrating our 50th year of tennis in 2022 and look forward to showing off the new facilities to our players, fans, partners and volunteers.”

Construction will begin after final city approvals, with an anticipated project completion in the fall of 2021. However, for the 2021 tournament, the Volvo Car Open will construct a temporary stadium on its current Althea Gibson Club Court.

The temporary stadium will provide seating for up to 3,000 fans per session and create an intimate atmosphere to host world-class tennis.

Renovations will be funded by Ben and Kelly Navarro, the owners of Charleston Tennis LLC, as a gift to the City of Charleston.