CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season has begun and officials across South Carolina say now is the time to prepare for what the season may hold.

Organizations like Colorado State University or the National Hurricane Center provide their outlook for each season, which, like in 2022, often project high activity. But as forecasters will often tell you, it only takes one storm for it to be a bad season.

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration calls for 14 to 21 named storms of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes. Three to Six of those could become major hurricanes (winds 111 mph or higher), according to NOAA’s forecast for the season.

South Carolina’s emergency management leaders are encouraging those living along the coast to prepare early. They say knowing and understanding your zone, when to leave, and where to go is an important part of preparing for the season.

State and local officials issue hurricane evacuations based on zones in coastal counties – they hope that following this guidance will make the evacuation process a little smoother when there is a threat.

Preparing your home is another important part of the early-prep process. Emergency management officials say you should perform a safety check to make sure your home can withstand the effects of a hurricane. “Have your roof inspected, double-check hurricane shutters and make sure your insurance policies cover the types of damages hurricanes can cause,” said leaders with SCEMD. “Make a list and take photos of your belongings as records.”

Refreshing your hurricane preparedness kit is also a vital step. Making sure you have some items now will help limit a rush at the grocery or hardware store if the coast is threatened by a storm.

Some items you should keep on hand: Fresh batteries, flashlights and lanterns, hand sanitizer, certain hygiene items, a battery-operated radio, and a solar charger for electronics like your smartphone.

There are also non-perishable food items you can add to your kit now that will last through the season.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season begins June 1 and runs through the end of November. The first named storm would be called Alex.

Stay informed with Storm Team 2 and Tracking the Tropics.