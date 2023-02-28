CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The City of Charleston on Tuesday released the schedule for this year’s farmers markets.

The Charleston Farmers Market at Marion Square will be open every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. between April 8 through Nov. 25, 2023.

According to city officials, the weekly event will include approximately 70 farmers and growers, prepared food offerings, and artisan craft vendors, and will also feature live music by local artists.

For those who cannot wait, a limited farmers market will open in March with farmers and growers, artisanal food products, and prepared foods.

The limited farmers market will take place on the following days from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

March 4

March 11

March 18

March 25

The West Ashley Famers Market at Ackerman Park will be held every Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. between April 19 and Oct. 25, 2023.

This market will include farmers and growers, artisanal food products, rotating food trucks, live music, and free parking.

City officials noted that the West Ashley market will close at 6:30 p.m. throughout the month of October.

Anyone interested in becoming a vendor as spots become available can click here to complete an interest form.