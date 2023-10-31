SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Katie’s Krops is on the search for new 2024 youth garden growers.

The mission of Katie’s Krops is to grow fresh produce and donate the harvests to local citizens facing food insecurity.

Katie’s Krops is looking for young gardeners aged 7-17 to apply to become gardeners.

The chosen youth gardeners will receive support from the entire Katie’s Krops team as well as funding to begin their gardens, access to a private grower website for educational materials, harvest tools logs, and they will be eligible to receive continued support in addition to the opportunity to win a scholarship for higher education.

According to Katie Stagliano, Founder and Chief Executive Gardener, Katie’s Krops has gardens in 30 states across America and over 100 gardens. Since its inception thirteen years ago, Katie’s Krops has donated over 600,000 pounds of produce to those in need.

Park Seed will sponsor the search for new growers, and a portion of the seeds sold by Park Seeds will be donated to Katie’s Krops. Since its inception, Katie’s Krops has donated over 600,000 pounds of produce to those in need.

To apply to become a grower, click here.