$21.5M approved for Septima Clark Drainage and Transportation Improvement Project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Transportation Infrastructure Bank on Tuesday approved $21.5 million for Phase 5 of the Septima Clark Drainage and Transportation Improvement Project.

“This is a huge win for citizens all across Charleston. In addition to providing essential funding for this critical project, it will free up $21.5 million for use in drainage projects in every area of our city,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg.

The city’s application for the Low Battery Sea Wall did not receive funding for this round of approvals; however, the project is still eligible for funding later this year or can be resubmitted in 2021.

Charleston County also received support for corridor improvements to Main Road between Savannah Highway and River Road, which were a primary component of the Citywide Transportation Plan that Charleston City Council passed in August 2018.