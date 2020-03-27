21-year-old N. Charleston man arrested for soliciting sex, images from minor

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 21-year-old North Charleston man has been arrested on five charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Authorities say Robert Lon Momberger, Jr. was arrested on March 20th by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Summerville Police Department.

Investigators say Momberger solicited sex and sexually explicit images from a minor.

He is being charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor and four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree.

Investigators with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service, both also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the arrest.