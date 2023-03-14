CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Fewer cars than expected have been towed in just over a month of parking enforcement on King Street during the weekend evenings.

According to the Charleston Police Department (CPD) 23 cars have been towed since the program began in early February.

“I think it’s gone very well,” said Captain Jason Bruder. “The first night that we did it we didn’t have to tow a single car.’

CPD is slated to update the City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation about the first month of enforcement on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Every weekend, police say, the number of cars that have needed to be towed away is decreasing.

“Our first weekend was our heaviest weekend where we had to tow about eight cars,” said Captain Bruder.

The reason for the new rules are to make King Street a safer place during the weekend nights.

Captain Bruder says that having no cars on the street means emergency vehicles can easily access the area and officers can see crowds on the sidewalks better since they are not obstructed by parked cars.

Drivers have been benefitting from the enforcement as well.

“Drivers that are driving down King Street don’t have to watch for people coming out in between cars, they aren’t having to deal with people hanging out at cars and they’re not even having to worry about people pulling out in front of them,” said Captain Bruder. “No parallel parking or anything like that which just created a traffic nightmare.”

To improve the operation every weekend police are looking at a few improvements. So far, the public has responded well to the restrictions.

“Our next step is to review some things to maybe not have to block those spaces as early. If you’ve been down there you’ve noticed that we’re having to bag the meters around 4 p.m.,”

said Captain Bruder. “We’d like for the signs to kick in and people pay attention to the signs that are on every meter. There are extras down there that are on signposts.”