23 Charleston churches preach same message of hope over racism

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – Twentythree inter-denominational churches from around Charleston have come together to create a series focusing on the issue of hope over racism.

Since the death of George Floyd, the protest, and riots Mission Charleston, an alliance of Charleston churches, met to form a response from the church according to Mission Charleston Point Leader Craig Tuck.

“We wanted to take upon ourselves the responsibility to begin saying how can we leverage our voices, our place of influence, and our platforms to begin to engage in the brokenness,” Tuck commented.

Tuck says the group of churches has a bigger impact as a unified front being from Charleston and noting the city’s history with racism.

“The brokenness runs deeper than social injustice and even systemic racism. I think it runs so deep in the fact that relationships themselves are broken and the brokenness comes out of our differences between each other,” said Tuck.

The series is called Undivided. The mission is to unite Charleston through gospel-driven reconciliation according to Brandon Bowers, Lead Pastor at Awaken Church.

“Racial division, its as old as humanity and when you open up the bible what we see is that in the old testament, in the new testament the heart of God is for all nations, all tribes, all tongues, to be in relationship with Him and each other,” Bowers noted.

Pastor Bowers says the message is meant to go beyond the church.

“Circles are better than rows. In other words, you can sit in a service and listen to a sermon but what is really needed is circles or small groups where you can have conversation.”

The series will span over three Sundays in July.

The 23 churches who are participating in Undivided is listed below.

Awaken Church

Cathedral Church of St. Luke and St. Paul

The Church at Cane Bay

Citadel Square Baptist Church

City Life Church

Coastal Community Church

First Baptist Church of Charleston

First Baptist Church of Ravenel

Fort Johnson Baptist

Freedom Church

Grace Fellowship Church

Journey Church

Holy Cross Anglican

Kings Cross Church

The Church at LifePark

Northbridge Baptist Church

Risen Hope Church

Riverbluff Church

Riverland Church

Seacoast Church

St. Andrew’s Church

Uptown Church

Wando Woods Baptist Church