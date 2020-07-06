23 Charleston churches preach same message of hope over racism

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – Twentythree inter-denominational churches from around Charleston have come together to create a series focusing on the issue of hope over racism.
Since the death of George Floyd, the protest, and riots Mission Charleston, an alliance of Charleston churches, met to form a response from the church according to Mission Charleston Point Leader Craig Tuck.
“We wanted to take upon ourselves the responsibility to begin saying how can we leverage our voices, our place of influence, and our platforms to begin to engage in the brokenness,” Tuck commented.
Tuck says the group of churches has a bigger impact as a unified front being from Charleston and noting the city’s history with racism.
“The brokenness runs deeper than social injustice and even systemic racism. I think it runs so deep in the fact that relationships themselves are broken and the brokenness comes out of our differences between each other,” said Tuck.
The series is called Undivided. The mission is to unite Charleston through gospel-driven reconciliation according to Brandon Bowers, Lead Pastor at Awaken Church.
“Racial division, its as old as humanity and when you open up the bible what we see is that in the old testament, in the new testament the heart of God is for all nations, all tribes, all tongues, to be in relationship with Him and each other,” Bowers noted.
Pastor Bowers says the message is meant to go beyond the church.
“Circles are better than rows. In other words, you can sit in a service and listen to a sermon but what is really needed is circles or small groups where you can have conversation.”
The series will span over three Sundays in July.
The 23 churches who are participating in Undivided is listed below.
Awaken Church
Cathedral Church of St. Luke and St. Paul
The Church at Cane Bay
Citadel Square Baptist Church
City Life Church
Coastal Community Church
First Baptist Church of Charleston
First Baptist Church of Ravenel
Fort Johnson Baptist
Freedom Church
Grace Fellowship Church
Journey Church
Holy Cross Anglican
Kings Cross Church
The Church at LifePark
Northbridge Baptist Church
Risen Hope Church
Riverbluff Church
Riverland Church
Seacoast Church
St. Andrew’s Church
Uptown Church
Wando Woods Baptist Church