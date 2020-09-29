23 communities across South Carolina to receive Community Development Block Grant funds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Commerce announced 23 communities across the state will receive grants for public improvement projects.

Leaders say these communities, including some in the Lowcountry, will benefit from public improvement projects supported by more than $17.5 million in funds from the latest round of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding.

CDBG assists communities in providing housing, a suitable living environment and expanded economic opportunities.

“In South Carolina, we work hard to ensure that economic development touches every corner of our state, and the CDBG program is an important tool in our arsenal for overall improvement,” said Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt. “To further attract investments to our communities, we need to preserve the remarkable quality of life that exists throughout our state, and these public projects are critical to doing just that.”

S.C. Dept. of Commerce awards CDBG funds in the fall and the spring of each year.

All grants awarded through the CDBG program must meet at least one of three objectives:

• Benefit low- to moderate-income persons.

• Aid in the prevention or elimination of slums and blighting conditions.

• Meet other urgent community needs where existing conditions pose a serious and immediate threat to public health and welfare and where other financial resources are not readily available to meet such needs.

The S.C. Department of Commerce is awarding CDBG funds to these communities, representing more than 27,700 residents, for the following projects:

City of Bishopville – Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrades                           $750,000
Town of Carlisle – Pump Station Upgrades                                                     $716,050
Chester County – Dawson Drive Sewer Upgrade                                            $674,000
City of Clinton – Clinton Mill Village Sewer Upgrade                                        $750,000
City of Dillon – Rosewood and St. Stephens Pump Station Upgrade             $725,000
Town of Estill – Southwest Quadrant Water Upgrade                                      $750,000
Florence County – Timmonsville NW Quadrant Sewer Line Upgrade             $950,775
Georgetown County – Isaac Drive Water Extension                                        $514,921
Greenwood County – Baptist Area Sewer Upgrade                                         $750,000
Jasper County – Church Road Area Drainage Improvements                         $1,022,223
City of Lancaster – Williams Estate/Basin 19 Sewer Upgrade                         $750,000
Laurens County – Hwy 56/76 Sewer Upgrades                                              $715,000
City of Liberty – Odell Lift Station and Sewer Line Upgrade                            $340,500
Town of Lockhart – Lockhart Drive Water Upgrade                                          $874,595
City of Marion – Wastewater Treatment Plant Berm & Pump Stations             $882,372
Town of Monetta – Elevated Water Tank                                                           $969,000
Town of Norway – Harrison Avenue Water Upgrade                                         $622,065
City of Pickens – Wastewater Treatment Plant UV Disinfection System           $563,500
Town of Port Royal – Royal Palms/Narcissus Lane Sewer Extension              $838,851
Town of Stuckey – Henrytown Water Connections                                          $226,842
City of Walterboro – Black Street/Sub Basin 12 Sewer Upgrade                    $1,348,758
Town of Williston – Water System Improvements                                             $1,000,000
Town of Yemassee – Water Extension/Upgrades & Sewer Extension              $861,970

