23 communities across South Carolina to receive Community Development Block Grant funds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Commerce announced 23 communities across the state will receive grants for public improvement projects.

Leaders say these communities, including some in the Lowcountry, will benefit from public improvement projects supported by more than $17.5 million in funds from the latest round of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding.

CDBG assists communities in providing housing, a suitable living environment and expanded economic opportunities.

“In South Carolina, we work hard to ensure that economic development touches every corner of our state, and the CDBG program is an important tool in our arsenal for overall improvement,” said Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt. “To further attract investments to our communities, we need to preserve the remarkable quality of life that exists throughout our state, and these public projects are critical to doing just that.”

S.C. Dept. of Commerce awards CDBG funds in the fall and the spring of each year.

All grants awarded through the CDBG program must meet at least one of three objectives:

• Benefit low- to moderate-income persons.

• Aid in the prevention or elimination of slums and blighting conditions.

• Meet other urgent community needs where existing conditions pose a serious and immediate threat to public health and welfare and where other financial resources are not readily available to meet such needs.

The S.C. Department of Commerce is awarding CDBG funds to these communities, representing more than 27,700 residents, for the following projects: