CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Over 50 boats will compete in the three-day Carolina Billfish Classic tournament this week to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

The Carolina Billfish Classic will be held on June 21 through June 24 at the Beach Club at Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina.

The event is known as South Carolina’s premier bill fishing tournament and is the third leg of the South Carolina Governor’s Cup Billfishing Series.

Eventgoers can expect world-class fishing, live music, entertainment, and advocacy programming.

The Carolina Billfish Classic is partnering with the South Carolina Boating & Fishing Alliance to “provide a platform for advocacy and discussion on critical issues facing the boating and fishing community.”

“Bringing SCBFA to the Carolina Billfish Classic to discuss these issues directly with our participants assures them that they have a strong voice in the future of boating and fishing in South Carolina,” Loyd Weston, Carolina Billfish Classic Tournament Director, said.

A live stream weigh-in will be held daily online.