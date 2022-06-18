Members of The Mount Pleasant Fire Department and Honor Guard participated in the Charleston Memorial Stair Climb. (Via Mount Pleasant Fire)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds took part in the Charleston Memorial Stair Climb on Saturday to honor first responders who were killed at the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001.

June 18 serves as a day to remember the 412 lost on 9/11 along with our local first responders who died in the line of duty, with a special tribute to the Charleston 9 lost in the Sofa Super Store fire 15 years ago.

Participants began climbing the steps in the North Charleston Coliseum at 8:46 a.m., the time that the first tower was hit.

Climbers completed the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs, the number of flights in the twin towers.

First responders who participated wore their emergency gear to honor their peers who died in the line of duty.

The Charleston Memorial Stair Climb honors the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice while raising money to donate to families of first responders and organizations that support them.

This was the second annual stair climb in Charleston.

A post-climb celebration took place following the memorial stair climb at Commonhouse Ale Works.