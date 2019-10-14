2nd annual Motorcycle and Car Festival for Drug Awareness gives money to the Ernest E. Kennedy Center

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Moncks Corner Police Department will be hosting the second annual Motorcycle and Car Festival for Drug Awareness.

All of the proceeds will go to the Ernest E. Kennedy Center, a local substance abuse clinic.

Entry into the event is $20 per vehicle.

There will be raffle items, food trucks, and jump castle for kids.

The event will be at the Moncks Corner Recreation Complex on 418 E. Main Street.

Registration starts at 10:00 AM and the show will be from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM.