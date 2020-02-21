2nd person arrested for vandalizing the Islamic Center of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A second person has been arrested for vandalizing the Islamic Center of Charleston.

Police say 20-year-old Casey Logan Delre is being charged with malicious injury to a place of worship after police say he and another person vandalized the building.

Last month, officers responded to the Islamic Center on King Street after receiving reports that someone spray-painted the words “Utterly Blessed” on the north side of the building in pink and blue paint.

Hailey Elizabeth Riddle, a College of Charleston student, was arrested on February 13th and is also charged with malicious injury to a place of worship.

An investigation is on-going.