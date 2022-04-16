NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three people have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a residence on Houston Street on April 14th in reference to a possible shooting.

A female victim was found inside the residence and taken to a local hospital where she died.

As part of their investigation, police determined the victim and suspect got into a physical altercation while inside the residence, where both live, and the suspect shot the victim.

North Charleston PD said three people, Nayleisha Santana, 23, Pierre Irick, 21, and Stuart Irick, 22, were arrested and taken to the Charleston County Detention Center.

Santana is charged with voluntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime and unlawful conduct towards a child.

Both Stuart and Pierre Irick are charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.

An investigation is underway.