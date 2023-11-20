NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three men are facing charges in connection with the burglary of a Rivers Avenue restaurant.

Darryl Antonio Burden, 40, Thyron Triamine Burden, 39, and Frank B. Rollins, 69 are accused of breaking into Tiki Taco on November 4, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

According to a report, Dominion Energy was made aware of a power outage at the business. A utility crew discovered the meter was forcibly removed from the front of the building and that the inside appeared to be rummaged through. Dominion then contacted law enforcement.

The three suspects were arrested on second degree burglary charges on November 17.

Investigators say that burglary is similar to other burglaries at Hispanic grocery stores in North Charleston and surrounding areas, said Harve Jacobs, a spokesman for North Charleston PD.

Jacobs said the arrests were made after North Charleston PD detectives held a meeting with area agencies, which resulted in several leads. The investigation into the other burglaries is ongoing.