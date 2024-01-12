MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Navy’s Nuclear Power Training Unit (NPTU) held graduation in Mount Pleasant Friday, and among the graduates were three Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Officers.

The program teaches students to operate conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines (SSNs).

The three graduates, Lt. Cmdr. James Heydon, Lt. Cmdr. Adam Klyne, and Lt. William Hall, began NPTU in July 2023.

Friday, they became the first RAN personnel to complete one of the Department of Defense’s most rigorous and demanding training.

Commodore Bradley Francis said, “Today is a historic occasion for Australia to be here to witness the graduation of our first three officers to complete the United States Navy Nuclear Power Training Unit Course. These officers are at the leading edge of Australia’s development, of a workforce to safely and securely operate a nuclear-powered submarine for the future, so it’s an exciting day for Australia.”

Next, the RAN officers will report to the Submarine Officer Basic Course (SOBC), where they must complete the same training given to U.S. Navy officers going into the submarine force.

Afterward, they will be on assignment with U.S. Navy Virginia class submarines to continue training.

“Our progression through the schools in South Carolina, and next in Groton, bring us closer to our ultimate goal of serving aboard not just SSNs, but Australian-flagged SSNs early next decade,” said Hall.

These graduates can participate in this type of training because of the AUKUS. AUKUS is a trilateral security partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

This agreement aims to strengthen security and defense interests among the three, among other things.

Rear Admiral Lincoln Reifsteck said, “As submariners, we’ve been together for decades with the Australians. We train together, go to our command courses together, and do the missions together; as countries, we’ve fought together for over a hundred years. This is the next step to that, the Australians are well qualified and exceptional operators, exceptional at planning the missions and executing them. This is a natural step in our alliance, the tightness of our Navies, and our dedication to a safe and secure Pacific.”