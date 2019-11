NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - The North Charleston Police Department is one step closer to solving a crime that left one homeowner nearly $2000 short and fearful.

North Charleston Police say they responded to the intersection of Spruce Blvd and Bramble Avenue for a reported armed robbery on November 1. Once on scene, the victim said two men were trying to sell a pressure washer. The report saying during their interaction, one of the men pulled a handgun out and shot at the victim's feet. NCPD says the man that had the gun hit the victim in the head with the gun and it went off a second time.