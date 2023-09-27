CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- You won’t need to travel far to find some of the nation’s best places to grab a bite, according to Tripadvisor reviewers.

The travel company unveiled its Travelers’ Choice ‘Best of the Best’ award winners for 2023 on Wednesday and three Charleston restaurants received top accolades.

Hall’s Chophouse and Circa 1886 Restaurant landed at No. 3 and No. 10, respectively, in the ‘Fine Dining’ category, which highlights eateries where “white tablecloths, famous chefs, unforgettable bites” are on full display.

Circa 1886 Restaurant also nabbed the No. 2 spot in the ‘Date Night’ category, a group of restaurants that “set the mood for a night of wining and dining,” according to TripAdvisor.

Another downtown restaurant, Cru Cafe, was spotlighted among the “Hidden Gems,” coming in at No. 9.

The winners are selected based on a “high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from our community over a 12-month period” and spanned seven categories: Fine Dining, Everyday Eats, Date Night, Hidden Gem, Family-Friendly, Vegetarian, and Quick Bites.

Click here to find out which restaurants came out on top nationwide and across the globe.