NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Red Cross is assisting a family after their North Charleston home caught fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews from the North Charleston Fire Department responded to a home on Aldrich Avenue around 2:41 p.m. after receiving a call regarding a residential fire.

Officials say crews saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the front bedroom window of the single-story duplex when they arrived.

Three adults and two children were displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.