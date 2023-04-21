NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three juveniles were arrested Thursday night for allegedly breaking into a vehicle in a North Charleston neighborhood and tampering with others.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) were dispatched to High Maple Circle in Forest Hills 2 around 11:15 p.m. for a call about a group of people pulling on vehicle door handles.

“One of our officers saw the suspects’ vehicle pull into an apartment complex on Lowell Drive. All of the occupants ran away; however, officers were able to capture all three juveniles,” officials said.

An investigation revealed the suspects’ vehicle was reported stolen from Berkeley County, allegedly by one of the juveniles.

Police said four vehicles were tampered with and items were taken from one of them.

One person was taken to the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center. Police said others were released on “custodial promise.”

—

North Charleston PD said earlier this week they were investigating a string of vehicle break-ins at an apartment complex in the Windsor Hill, Ingleside, and Wescott areas.

It’s unclear if the Thursday night arrests and break-ins are connected.

However, the recent string of thefts prompted one North Charleston community member to step up precautions. Libby Tisdale stated Project P.E.A.C.E. this week to keep crime out of neighborhoods.

News 2 followed along as Tisdale and a North Charleston officer traveled around using a bullhorn reminding people to lock their vehicles.