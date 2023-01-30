CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Three recreation projects in the Lowcountry have received federal funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF).

The City of Charleston’s Fort Pemberton, Charleston County’s Isle of Palms County Park, and the Town of Edisto’s Vine Street bike path have received LWCF funding to make park improvements.

The LWCF is a federal grant available to eligible local and state government entities to enhance and create recreational areas that exist in perpetuity.

The LWCF program is administered by the National Park Service.

Grants from LWCF were awarded to 13 recreation projects across South Carolina.

“Communities know that investing in outdoor recreation opportunities brings a variety of benefits, but often, they need a little help bringing their plans to fruition,” South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism director Duane Parrish said.

The City of Charleston received a $261,000 grant for public access improvements at Fort Pemberton. The project will renovate property along the Stono River by upgrading two docks, modifying an existing house and garage, restroom, parking, paths and boardwalks, benches, bike racks, picnic tables, swings, drinking fountains, and landscaping.

A $427,827.50 grant was awarded to Charleston County Parks and Recreation to replace the ADA access boardwalk at the Isle of Palms County Park. The project will replace the aging boardwalk and outdoor showers; add an ADA-accessible observation deck, gates, and benches; and replace the railing at Isle of Palms County Park.

The LWCF granted $124,999.60 to the Town of Edisto to repave the Vine Street bike path. The project will repave the path along Vine Street from Sunset Street to Edisto Street. ADA paving and markings will also be upgraded.