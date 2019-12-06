3 men facing weapons charges after deputies seize sawed-off shotgun, other weapons

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Orangeburg arrested three men on weapons charges after deputies seized a sawed-off shotgun.

According to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, three individuals attempted to avoid a traffic safety checkpoint Wednesday evening on Moncks Corner Road in Eutawville.

A burgundy Subaru approached the checkpoint but stopped considerably short of the deputies, who gave chase when the vehicle began backing up.

Deputies caught up with the suspects and during a search of the vehicle found a sawed-off shotgun, a .30-30 rifle and a handgun along with ammunition for the shotgun and handgun.

A bag of jewelry was also found in the car, according to the deputies.

Clyde Mock II, 19; Chase Savell, 20; and Justin Sanders, 18, all of Eutawville, have each been charged with unlawful possession of a machine gun or sawed-off shotgun or rifle.

Clyde Mock

Chase Savell

Justin Sanders

“One of these had just gotten out of the court system for shooting at four people earlier this year. Why are you sawing down the barrel of a shotgun? That’s my concern.”

Mock is further charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and sale or delivery of a pistol by certain lawful persons.

During a hearing on Thursday, Investigator Allen Culpepper told the court the owners of the pistol were located through the serial number. The owners informed investigators they were unaware the pistol was missing from their possession.

Bond was set on Mock at $10,000 cash or surety with ankle monitoring “to be paid for by you,” Orangeburg County Magistrate Don West said of the monitoring system.

Bond was set on Savell and Sanders at $5,000 each.

Ravenell said Mock was charged earlier this year for a shooting when he fired on several people in a golf cart in the Eutawville area. He pled guilty in October to first-degree assault and battery after originally being charged with attempted murder.

“Including the AK-47 and the AR pistol from last week, this makes six firearms we’ve removed from the streets in around a week,” said Sheriff Ravenell. “We’re not tolerating these random shootings, we’re going back out to take more off the streets.”