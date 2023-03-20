In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Someone who recently purchased a Mega Millions ticket in North Charleston is now a millionaire, according to South Carolina lottery officials.

The ticket — worth $3 million — was sold at Quickpantry on Dorchester Road for Friday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers are: 26 – 28 – 29 – 39 – 49 and Megaball: 25

The player matched all five white ball numbers and purchased the Megaplier to have the prize tripled.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The odds of winning $1 million are 1 in 12,607,306 and the odds of the “3” Megaplier being drawn are 1 in 2.5.