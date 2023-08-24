LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three pets were rescued from a house fire in Ladson on Wednesday afternoon.
Crews with C&B Fire Department were dispatched to a vehicle fire that spread to a home on Peatwood Drive in the Woodside Manor neighborhood around 4:00 p.m.
During their response, firefighters discovered two dogs and a bearded dragon inside the home.
Firefighters used pet oxygen masks on the two dogs. All three animals were turned back over to their owners in healthy condition.
Chief Joshua Woodall told News 2 on Wednesday that no injuries were reported.
The Red Cross is assisting the residents. Chief Woodall said four area agencies provided assistance.