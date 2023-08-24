LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three pets were rescued from a house fire in Ladson on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews with C&B Fire Department were dispatched to a vehicle fire that spread to a home on Peatwood Drive in the Woodside Manor neighborhood around 4:00 p.m.

During their response, firefighters discovered two dogs and a bearded dragon inside the home.

Firefighters used pet oxygen masks on the two dogs. All three animals were turned back over to their owners in healthy condition.

Photo courtesy C&B Fire Department Photo courtesy C&B Fire Department

Chief Joshua Woodall told News 2 on Wednesday that no injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is assisting the residents. Chief Woodall said four area agencies provided assistance.