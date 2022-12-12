AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews responded to a house fire in Awendaw on Monday morning.

According to the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, first responders were dispatched to a structure fire on Doar Road around 9 a.m.

Officials say four pets were recovered from the scene.

A hunting dog survived the fire by running to an outside pen.

Another dog was rescued from the home and transported to a local vet.

Crews recovered a cat and pet bird from the home. Both died at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.