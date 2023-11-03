CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Three people were rescued from a disabled sailboat off the coast of Charleston this week.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, Sector Charleston received a marine radio request for assistance from passengers on the boat Wednesday.

Officials said a Station Charleston boat crew was able to toss a heaving-line throw bag to the disabled vessel which allowed passengers to pull and connect the towing line to their boat.

All three passengers and the sailboat were towed to safety and the tow was handed off to commercial salvage.