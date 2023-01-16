CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three residents in various areas across the Lowcountry reported UFO sightings to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC) last fall.

The first was reported off Edisto Island in October – the witness described seeing a light that appeared above Botany Bay during the day on October 15.

“Taking pictures at Botany Bay on South Carolina coast we noticed a light which appeared in some photos but not all of the same scene,” the witness reported. “Light appeared to be moving in live pictures and then disappears.”

Two photographs were provided which appear to show a teal-in-color spec of light high above the beach.

Another sighting was reported in Summerville just a week before the Thanksgiving holiday. “While sitting out by the fire just after 8 PM, I looked up to see two glowing orange lights flying over our house. There were three of us who saw them, and we all agreed that they were distinctly orange in color,” the witness described in their report to the NUFORC.

According to the witness, the lights appeared to be flying low but quickly.

“The first ones didn’t seem to blink or flicker. There were no aerial navigation lights either- red or green or white. They did not bob or weave. There was no noise associated with them,” the witness wrote.

The witness said there were airplanes flying in other directions with sound associated with the flyovers. But these were different.

“The first two flew parallel to one another and then seemed to curve slightly toward the south. They were coming from the west and flying towards the east. We then looked up and coming over the crest of the house were three more of these flying lights,” the witness reported.

The witness continued, “They were flying roughly in a triangle, and again they were glowing orange with a steady light. As they disappeared behind the pine tree boughs … another one came over the house.”

A third sighting took place over Holly Hill just a day later. It was described as a diamond-shaped figure that hovered above one area and made “sudden upward jerks” at times.

“I was leaving home to go to my mother in laws approx. 9:00 p.m. on November 19, 2022. It was dark of course. Sky appeared to be clear with only stars visible. When I got to the end of my road at the stop sign, I noticed this diamond shape object with flashing lights just hoovering- it had lights of red and blue flashing then green would flash at different times,” the witness wrote.

The witness told the NUFORC that the object did not appear to be a plane because it just didn’t change positions or seem to be moving closer or further away.

“This diamond shape object was just hoovering after watching it for approx. 10 minutes; it had me kinda shooken [SIC] up so I left to proceed to my mother in laws … I tried to catch video and images. But nothing compares to the naked eye.”

These accounts were reported to the National UFO Reporting Center, which was founded in 1974 by UFO investigator Robert J. Gribble. The center’s primary purpose, according to the center’s website, is to receive, record, corroborate and document reports from individuals who have been witness to unusual, possibly UFO-related events.

The center has processed over 150,000 reports since it was established.