BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Three weapons were found in a student’s backpack Monday at Sedgefield Middle School in Goose Creek.

The school’s principal, Heather Ducker, sent a message to parents saying the school received a report that there “may be a student on campus with a weapon.”

Ducker said that with help from law enforcement, school administrators took immediate action and conducted a targeted search. That is when they located three weapons inside a backpack, which were confiscated without incident.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office noted the weapons were firearms and that three juveniles were detained.

“We are following all procedures as outlined by the district’s policies to address this matter, with support from law enforcement,” said Ducker. “With safety and security as our highest priority, we take all reports that pertain to the safety and security of our school seriously.”

No other details were provided.