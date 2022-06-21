Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats.

Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina on Tripadvisor.

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Charleston, according to Tripadvisor

#30. Marina Variety Store & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (412 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 17 Lockwood Dr Ste E, Charleston, SC 29401-1190

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. Bear E Patch Cafe West

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (183 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 1980 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC 29407-4780

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. Stella’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (278 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 114 ST Philip Street Corner of Warren and ST Philip Streets, Charleston, SC 29403-6141

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. Sweetwater Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (616 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 137 Market St, Charleston, SC 29401-3131

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Virginia’s on King

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,372 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 412 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-6406

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Lowest-paying jobs in Charleston

#25. The Park Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (164 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 730 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC 29403-4118

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Husk Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,020 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 76 Queen St, Charleston, SC 29401-2220

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Rappahannock Oyster Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (184 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 701 E Bay St Suite 110, Charleston, SC 29403-5079

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Stars Restaurant-Rooftop & Grill Room

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (673 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Grill

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 495 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-6231

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Butcher & Bee

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (322 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1085 Morrison Drive, Charleston, SC 29403

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. Trotters Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (366 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2008 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407-6286

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. The Rarebit

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (415 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 474 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-6229

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Queen Street Grocery & Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (178 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 133 Queen St, Charleston, SC 29401-1950

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. The Glass Onion

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (869 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1219 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407-7826

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Toast All Day

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,594 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 155 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401-3127

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. East Bay Meeting House Bar & Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (400 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 160 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2140

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Breizh Pan Crepes & Deli

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (311 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, European

– Price: $

– Address: 39 George St corner king street and George street, Charleston, SC 29401-1422

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Halls Chophouse

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (6,473 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 434 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-6230

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. High Cotton Charleston

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,660 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 199 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2605

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Eli’s Table

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,287 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 129 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401-2217

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Fleet Landing Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,239 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 186 Concord St Intersection of Concord and Cumberland, Charleston, SC 29401-2642

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Poogan’s Porch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7,804 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 72 Queen St, Charleston, SC 29401-2220

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Cru Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,005 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 18 Pinckney St, Charleston, SC 29401-2006

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. The Palmetto Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (429 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 205 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401-3110

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Magnolias

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7,623 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 185 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2126

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Swamp Fox Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (979 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 387 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-6404

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Another Broken Egg Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,194 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 99 South Market Street Suite 4, Charleston, SC 29401

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Early Bird Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,223 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 1644 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407-7869

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Millers All Day

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (342 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 120 King St, Charleston, SC 29401-2209

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. 82 Queen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,477 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Soups

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 82 Queen St, Charleston, SC 29401-2220

– Read more on Tripadvisor