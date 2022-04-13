With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Charleston

#30. Tapio – A Boba Tea Cafe

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Cafe, Asian

– Address: 221 Coming St Apartment A, Charleston, SC 29403-6461

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. Workmen’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Address: 1837 N Grimball Rd, Charleston, SC 29412-8008

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Address: 188 Meeting Street City Market, Charleston, SC 29401

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. Palmetto Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

– Address: 289 Huger St, Charleston, SC 29403-4560

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. YoBo Cantina Fresca

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Address: 10 Windermere Blvd, Charleston, SC 29407-7494

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

#25. Ko Cha Asian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

– Address: 3515 Mary Ader Ave, Charleston, SC 29414-5861

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Big Gun Burger

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Address: 137 Calhoun St, Charleston, SC 29401-3514

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Benny Ravello’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Address: 520 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-5504

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Paisano’s Pizza Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (114 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Grill

– Address: 1246 Camp Rd, Charleston, SC 29412-9206

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Brown Dog Deli On Calhoun

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Asian

– Address: 225 Calhoun St, Charleston, SC 29401-1313

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. Craft Conundrum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pub

– Address: 630 Skylark Dr Ste A, Charleston, SC 29407-1718

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Handy and Hot

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Address: 68 Wentworth St, Charleston, SC 29401-1430

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Taco Bartina

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican

– Address: 1301B Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC 29407-6382

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Juanita Greenberg’s Nacho Royale

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (319 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Address: 439 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-6232

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Moe’s Crosstown Tavern

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Address: 714 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC 29403

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. Fire Street Food

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (159 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

– Address: 293 King St, Charleston, SC 29401-1467

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Hannibal’s Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (134 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Address: 16 Blake St, Charleston, SC 29403-5044

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Mac’s Place

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (311 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Address: 215 E Bay St Suite 100, Charleston, SC 29401-2633

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Kickin’ Chicken

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (286 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Address: 337 King St, Charleston, SC 29401-1438

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Orlando’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Address: 295 Seven Farms Dr Suite E, Charleston, SC 29492-8001

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Bear E Patch Cafe West

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (184 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Address: 1980 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC 29407-4780

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. D’Allesandro’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (196 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Address: 229 Saint Philip St, Charleston, SC 29403-5428

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Sunflower Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (232 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Address: 2366 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC 29414-4754

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Bertha`s Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Address: 2332 Meeting Street Rd, Charleston, SC 29405-6114

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Sweetwater Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (616 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Address: 137 Market St, Charleston, SC 29401-3131

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Most common jobs in Charleston, South Carolina

#5. Charleston Market

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,137 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: not available

– Address: 170 Church St, Charleston, SC 29401-3141

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Griffon

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (775 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Address: 18 Vendue Range, Charleston, SC 29401-2114

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Early Bird Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,227 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 1644 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407-7869

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Breizh Pan Crepes & Deli

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (315 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, European

– Address: 39 George St corner king street and George street, Charleston, SC 29401-1422

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Brown Dog Deli

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,671 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Deli

– Address: 40 Broad St, Charleston, SC 29401-3004

– Read more on Tripadvisor