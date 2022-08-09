Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated dessert shops in Charleston, South Carolina on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
#30. Peace Pie
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
– Price: $
– Address: 509 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-6231
#29. Kaminsky’s
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Cafe, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 78 N Market St, Charleston, SC 29401-3118
#28. Kaminsky’s Dessert Cafe
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2 Magnolia Rd, Charleston, SC 29407-7014
#27. Ben & Jerry’s
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (113 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
– Price: $
– Address: 96 N Market St, Charleston, SC 29401-3118
#26. Beech
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 315 King St Between George and Liberty, Charleston, SC 29401-6411
#25. Krispy Kreme
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American
– Price: $
– Address: 1491 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407
#24. Freddo Charleston
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, Latin
– Price: $
– Address: 239 1/2 King St, Charleston, SC 29401-3101
#23. Off Track Ice Cream
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
– Price: $
– Address: 6 Beaufain St, Charleston, SC 29401-1932
#22. Sweet Belgium
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Belgian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 424 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-6406
#21. La Patisserie
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, Cafe
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 404 King Street Hotel Bennett, Charleston, SC 29403
#20. Macaroon Boutique
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, French
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 45 John St, Charleston, SC 29403-6432
#19. The Fudgery
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (113 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 90 N Market St, Charleston, SC 29401-3164
#18. Paolo’s Gelato & Gourmet
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (157 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Cafe
– Price: $
– Address: 41 John St, Charleston, SC 29403-6432
#17. Saffron Cafe & Bakery
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (445 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 333 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-1547
#16. King Street Cookies
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (194 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American
– Price: $
– Address: 370 King St Downtown Charleston, Charleston, SC 29401-1411
#15. Bakehouse Charleston
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (238 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, American
– Price: $
– Address: 160 E Bay St Suite 103-104, Charleston, SC 29401-2140
#14. Brown’s Court Bakery
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American
– Price: $
– Address: 199 Saint Philip St, Charleston, SC 29403-5429
#13. WildFlour Pastry
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (154 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, Cafe
– Price: $
– Address: 73 Spring St, Charleston, SC 29403-8300
#12. Ye Ole Fashioned Ice Cream & Sandwich Cafe
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (261 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
– Price: $
– Address: 474 Savannah Hwy West Ashley, Charleston, SC 29407-7208
#11. Glazed Gourmet Doughnuts
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (446 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American
– Price: $
– Address: 481 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-6231
#10. Belgian Gelato
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (547 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert
– Price: $
– Address: 6 Vendue Range 324 King Street, Charleston, SC 29401-2114
#9. Kaminsky’s Dessert Cafe
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,574 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 78 N Market St, Charleston, SC 29401-3118
#8. Cafe Framboise
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (305 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, French
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 159 Market St, Charleston, SC 29401-1956
#7. Kilwins Chocolate and Ice Cream
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (443 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 59 S Market St, Charleston, SC 29401-2004
#6. Peace Pie Charleston
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (303 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
– Price: $
– Address: 223 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401-3107
#5. Carmella’s Cafe and Dessert Bar
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (821 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 198 E Bay St Suite 100, Charleston, SC 29401-2612
#4. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (577 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
– Price: $
– Address: 501-A King St, Charleston, SC 29403-7205
#3. Market Street Sweets
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (171 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 100 N Market St, Charleston, SC 29401-3118
#2. Sugar Bakeshop
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (286 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 591/2 Cannon Street, Charleston, SC 29403
#1. Christophe Patissier-Chocolatier
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (253 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, Cafe
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 90 Society St, Charleston, SC 29401-1431
