Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated dessert shops in Charleston, South Carolina on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#30. Peace Pie

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 509 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-6231

#29. Kaminsky’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Cafe, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 78 N Market St, Charleston, SC 29401-3118

#28. Kaminsky’s Dessert Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2 Magnolia Rd, Charleston, SC 29407-7014

#27. Ben & Jerry’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (113 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 96 N Market St, Charleston, SC 29401-3118

#26. Beech

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 315 King St Between George and Liberty, Charleston, SC 29401-6411

#25. Krispy Kreme

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $

– Address: 1491 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407

#24. Freddo Charleston

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, Latin

– Price: $

– Address: 239 1/2 King St, Charleston, SC 29401-3101

#23. Off Track Ice Cream

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 6 Beaufain St, Charleston, SC 29401-1932

#22. Sweet Belgium

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Belgian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 424 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-6406

#21. La Patisserie

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 404 King Street Hotel Bennett, Charleston, SC 29403

#20. Macaroon Boutique

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, French

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 45 John St, Charleston, SC 29403-6432

#19. The Fudgery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (113 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 90 N Market St, Charleston, SC 29401-3164

#18. Paolo’s Gelato & Gourmet

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (157 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 41 John St, Charleston, SC 29403-6432

#17. Saffron Cafe & Bakery

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (445 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 333 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-1547

#16. King Street Cookies

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (194 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $

– Address: 370 King St Downtown Charleston, Charleston, SC 29401-1411

#15. Bakehouse Charleston

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (238 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, American

– Price: $

– Address: 160 E Bay St Suite 103-104, Charleston, SC 29401-2140

#14. Brown’s Court Bakery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $

– Address: 199 Saint Philip St, Charleston, SC 29403-5429

#13. WildFlour Pastry

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (154 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 73 Spring St, Charleston, SC 29403-8300

#12. Ye Ole Fashioned Ice Cream & Sandwich Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (261 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 474 Savannah Hwy West Ashley, Charleston, SC 29407-7208

#11. Glazed Gourmet Doughnuts

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (446 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $

– Address: 481 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-6231

#10. Belgian Gelato

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (547 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $

– Address: 6 Vendue Range 324 King Street, Charleston, SC 29401-2114

#9. Kaminsky’s Dessert Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,574 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 78 N Market St, Charleston, SC 29401-3118

#8. Cafe Framboise

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (305 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, French

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 159 Market St, Charleston, SC 29401-1956

#7. Kilwins Chocolate and Ice Cream

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (443 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 59 S Market St, Charleston, SC 29401-2004

#6. Peace Pie Charleston

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (303 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 223 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401-3107

#5. Carmella’s Cafe and Dessert Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (821 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 198 E Bay St Suite 100, Charleston, SC 29401-2612

#4. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (577 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 501-A King St, Charleston, SC 29403-7205

#3. Market Street Sweets

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (171 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 100 N Market St, Charleston, SC 29401-3118

#2. Sugar Bakeshop

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (286 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 591/2 Cannon Street, Charleston, SC 29403

#1. Christophe Patissier-Chocolatier

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (253 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 90 Society St, Charleston, SC 29401-1431

