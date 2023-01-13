Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for special occasions in Charleston, South Carolina from Tripadvisor.

Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.

There are lots of components that go into picking the right restaurant for a special occasion. What the ambiance is like, which type of cuisine is served, what dietary restrictions can be accommodated, the price point, and even whether reservations are accepted are important considerations. Whether you’re looking for cozy-casual or fine dining, Charleston, South Carolina has a variety of eateries to choose from for your next celebration.

To aid in your search, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Bon appetit!

#30. Husk Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,100 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 76 Queen St, Charleston, SC 29401-2220

#29. Swamp Fox Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,019 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 387 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-6404

#28. Indaco

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (550 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 526 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-5504

#27. Leyla Fine Lebanese Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,094 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 298 King St Intersection King and Liberty, Charleston, SC 29401-1441

#26. Fleet Landing Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,350 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 186 Concord St Intersection of Concord and Cumberland, Charleston, SC 29401-2642

#25. The Darling Oyster Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (671 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 513 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-6231

#24. R Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (690 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, International

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 212 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC 29403-5303

#23. The Palmetto Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (441 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 205 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401-3110

#22. Middleton Place Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (880 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Soups

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4300 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC 29414-7200

#21. Edmund’s Oast

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (615 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1081 Morrison Dr, Charleston, SC 29403-3117

#20. Oak Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (885 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 17 Broad St, Charleston, SC 29401-3001

#19. Cru Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,051 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 18 Pinckney St, Charleston, SC 29401-2006

#18. Anson

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (974 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 12 Anson St, Charleston, SC 29401-2018

#17. The Ordinary

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,102 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 544 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-5520

#16. The Grocery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (694 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4 Cannon St, Charleston, SC 29403-5402

#15. O-Ku

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (406 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 463 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-6231

#14. Chez Nous Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (360 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, European

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 6 Payne Ct, Charleston, SC 29403-5405

#13. Grill 225

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,466 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 225 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2608

#12. Hank’s Seafood Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,613 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 10 Hayne St, Charleston, SC 29401-3106

#11. Burwell’s Stone Fire Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (749 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 14 N Market St, Charleston, SC 29401-2623

#10. FIG

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,359 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 232 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401-3134

#9. Peninsula Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,869 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 112 N Market St Corner of Meeting and North Market streets, Charleston, SC 29401-3157

#8. High Cotton Charleston

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,805 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 199 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2605

#7. Revival

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (886 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 162 East Bay St (Next To The Vendue), Charleston, SC 29401

#6. Magnolias

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7,815 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 185 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2126

#5. 82 Queen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,954 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Soups

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 82 Queen St, Charleston, SC 29401-2220

#4. Slightly North of Broad

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,416 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 192 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2123

#3. Charleston Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,993 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 224 King St, Charleston, SC 29401-3102

#2. Circa 1886 Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,305 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 149 Wentworth Street Behind the Wentworth Mansion, Charleston, SC 29401

#1. Halls Chophouse

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (6,658 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 434 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-6230

