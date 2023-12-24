FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – If you bought a lottery ticket in Folly Beach, you might be a winner!

The South Carolina Education Lottery says someone won $300,000 playing the Palmetto Cash 5 with Power-up. Officials say the lucky ticket was bought at the Circle K at 42 Center St. in Folly Beach.

On Saturday, Dec. 23 the Palmetto Cash 5 winning numbers were 19 – 20 – 25 – 28 – 31 and Power-Up: 3

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. Visit sceducationlottery.com for more information on claiming prizes.

The odds of winning $300,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,405,438.